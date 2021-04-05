Ohio Amber Alert canceled: 5-month-old believed to be with her father who does not have custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities have canceled the Ohio Amber Alert they issued for a missing 5-month-old baby girl who was taken Sunday evening by her father who does not have custody, according to a media alert from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Xayvah Armstrong was taken from the city of Mason in Hamilton County Sunday evening, according to the release.
She is believed to be with her father Christian Tyrell Jackson, 24. Currently, Warren County Children’s Services has custody of the girl.
Jackson’s cell phone last pinged in Kentucky, according to the release. The child is in her a red 2015 Toyota Prius with a tag mark JIY198.
Jackson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Armstrong is 1 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Jackson or Armstrong call 911 or call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).
A picture of Armstrong was not immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.