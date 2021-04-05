Ohio reports increase of 2,918 new COVID-19 cases over last 2 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 18,646 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,026,929 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The increase of 2,918 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received over the past two days due to the Easter holiday; not a total number of new infections reported.
An additional 157,804 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 53,445 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,462 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
