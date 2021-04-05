Opening Day demonstrators pressure owners over continued use of Cleveland Indians team name

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the 51st year, supporters of the Native American community will gather to demonstrate against the use of the Cleveland Indians team name.
Owner Paul Dolan announced in December 2020 that the franchise began the name-changing process, but the “Indians” title will remain in place this season while a new, “non-Native American” one is decided upon.
The process could last into parts of the 2022 season, Dolan suggested in March.
The Cleveland American Indian Movement is calling on the team to implement an interim measure because of the “exploitative and racist nature” of the franchise’s name, similar to what the Washington Football Team did during last year’s NFL season.
Additionally, the Cleveland AIM is asking the city itself to enforce long-standing ordinances that prohibit racism and bigotry.
Supports of the Cleveland American Indian Movement are expected to meet at 2 p.m. on Monday outside of Progressive Field, just hours before the team hosts the Kansas City Royals for the first home game of the 2021 season.
This story will be updated.
