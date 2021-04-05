1 person dead, another seriously injured in Akron motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and another person was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding hit a car pulling on to Tallmadge Avenue, Akron police said.
Police said the accident happened around 11:10 p.m. Sunday. That’s when the motorcycle hit the right-side bumper of a maroon vehicle pulling out of the Save A Lot on the 500 block of East Tallmadge Avenue.
A 26-year-old woman passenger was thrown off the bike; she was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, hit a utility pole and was killed on impact.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash, or anyone with any information about the incident or the maroon vehicle involved, is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
