Police say charges could be filed after families didn’t receive Easter eggs they paid for

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parent after parent called and reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter team, wanting to speak about how they were left empty handed on Easter Sunday.

“I was supposed to receive 300 eggs, as many of my friends signed up as well, and I advertised for her,” said Whitney Lutch.

Lutch, is just one of many who ordered stuffed Easter eggs to be delivered to her home from a Facebook page.

But when Easter morning came, the eggs weren’t there and no one was answering her questions.

“At 8 o’clock, still no reply, messaged her again at 8:15, and then I was blocked on Facebook,” said Lutch.

Her story was similar to Christy Rutkowski, who had used this page for years to get her kids eggs.

“I looked out my window and my nextdoor neighbor, who hired her, did get her eggs, but there were no eggs in my yard,” said Rutowski.

“She mentioned the national honor society students that were helping her, and it was turning out to be a mess,” said Rutowski.

“We learned today that a member of our community victimized unsuspecting students from an organization within our school district by offering them service hours to assist with her alleged scam. We will be happy to cooperate with law enforcement parties as they work to investigate this matter.”

Some parents spent hundreds on eggs they didn’t receive and weren’t able to cancel payments due to using apps and paying months in advance.

“I think a lot of parents are quite upset about that and just want retribution for their kids,” said Rutowski.