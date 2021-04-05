Police say charges could be filed after families didn’t receive Easter eggs they paid for

By Aria Janel | April 5, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parent after parent called and reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter team, wanting to speak about how they were left empty handed on Easter Sunday.

“I was supposed to receive 300 eggs, as many of my friends signed up as well, and I advertised for her,” said Whitney Lutch.

Lutch, is just one of many who ordered stuffed Easter eggs to be delivered to her home from a Facebook page.

But when Easter morning came, the eggs weren’t there and no one was answering her questions.

“At 8 o’clock, still no reply, messaged her again at 8:15, and then I was blocked on Facebook,” said Lutch.

Her story was similar to Christy Rutkowski, who had used this page for years to get her kids eggs.

“I looked out my window and my nextdoor neighbor, who hired her, did get her eggs, but there were no eggs in my yard,” said Rutowski.

So why were some orders filled and many left hanging?

Some were given this response:

“She mentioned the national honor society students that were helping her, and it was turning out to be a mess,” said Rutowski.

Parma Schools, sent us this statement in response:

“We learned today that a member of our community victimized unsuspecting students from an organization within our school district by offering them service hours to assist with her alleged scam. We will be happy to cooperate with law enforcement parties as they work to investigate this matter.”

Some parents spent hundreds on eggs they didn’t receive and weren’t able to cancel payments due to using apps and paying months in advance.

So they took their disappointment to police, hoping for justice.

“I think a lot of parents are quite upset about that and just want retribution for their kids,” said Rutowski.

Westlake police and several other departments received reports and started investigations:

“As you know, there is lots of information on social media sites that is unconfirmed at this time. Our officers will attempt to contact the person who contracted to deliver the eggs to see what their explanation is. Ultimately, the reports will be forwarded to our city prosecutor for possible charges.”

”I will never purchase a service off of Facebook again,” said Lutch.

Monday morning, the woman behind the Facebook page posted again, claiming she deleted her previous posts after getting death threats from people.

She says she will reach out to people who did not receive their eggs.

