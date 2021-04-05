Popular Lakewood ice cream shop closes its doors; new restaurant to take over location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular ice cream shop on Madison Avenue in Lakewood announced on Facebook Friday that they will be closing their doors.
“We just wanted to say thank you to all our loyal customers for all your support and we’ll miss all your friendly faces,” Ice Cream Joy posted. “Thank you for a great last season!”
A new restaurant Lakewood AF will be moving into the location, according to posts on social media. Their Instagram says they will serve Singaporean food and local ice cream.
