Teenagers found with rifle, handgun during traffic stop in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop in Akron on Sunday ended with two teenagers facing weapons-related charges, according to police.
Police said they pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation early Sunday morning at North Main Street and East Tallmadge Avenue.
When officers approached the car, they found a 16-year-old male passenger in the back seat with an AK-47 style rifle at feet.
In addition, police said the front seat passenger, 18-year-old Lenier Worthy, had a handgun in his pocket.
Worthy was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the Summit County Jail.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. He was arrested and taken to Summit County Juvenile Detention.
Police said a 16-year-old girl was driving the car; she was issued a traffic citation for the equipment violation.
