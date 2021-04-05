Terry Francona: ‘We missed the fans maybe more than they missed being here’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians’ home opener is finally upon us, and nobody is looking forward to welcoming the fans back more than manager Terry Francona.
“I think we missed the fans maybe more than they missed being here,” Francona said during his pre-game zoom media session on Monday. “Playing in front of empty ballparks, I mean it was better than not playing, don’t get me wrong, but having people here will really be welcomed.”
The Indians are allowing 30% capacity at Progressive Field to start the season ... about 11,000 fans ... with hopes of increasing that number as the season goes on and Covid numbers continue to go down.
Fans will adhere to safety protocols inside the ballpark, including sitting in groups of two or four in pods, and wearing masks unless eating while seated.
