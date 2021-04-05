Thirsty Parrot is reopened and ready to serve safely this baseball season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you don’t have a ticket to the game, the place to be on Opening Day has traditionally been the Thirsty Parrot because it’s so close to the stadium you can hear the crack of the bat.
But it’s been two years since they’ve been open to serve loyal Tribe fans.
“Opening Day is important to the city,” said owner George Schindler. “It’s important to get the crack of the bat. Spring has sprung
It’s a new season, and the owners and staff at the Thirsty Parrot are ready to step up to the plate.
“I think it’s huge. At this time last year, we were all at home terrified to get our groceries,” said server Letoya Monteith. “Now, you can go and celebrate Cleveland baseball and Opening Day, which we know, it’s a holiday.”
Schindler says safety will be top of mind. They’re operating at less than 50% capacity and requiring all guests to be seated at tables reserved in advance.
They brought in an extra 100 barstools to make sure that everybody who’s reserved a table out here on the deck has a safe place to sit.
Monteith knows that it’s important that today goes smoothly and safely.
“There’s this incredible balance between safety and having fun,” she said. “We’ve come far enough in the pandemic to be able to find that medium and we can have that here at ‘The Parrot.’
Staff and support from the other eight businesses that are part of the hospitality restaurant group have helped Schindler reopen the Thirsty Parrot on Monday.
“It’s exhilarating. And everybody that’s here — the staff getting ready — is so psyched,” he said. “It’s kind of like it’s all coming back. It makes you feel really good.
Schindler is hopeful the enthusiasm will continue all season long.
“There’s so much desire to get down here and get things going again,” he said.
