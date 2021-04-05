85-Year-old Canton grandfather gets champions greeting from total strangers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the last 2 months, 19 News has followed the story of an 85-year-old Grandfather who was nearly beaten to death.
This, after an accident, escalated into road rage.
Today, he waits for the trial to begin for a man who almost killed him.
Holding back the tears, he told 19 News in an exclusive interview how painful his comeback journey has become.
“Rough, I’m not use to sitting around,” said White.
An emotional and eager Ralph White wants desperately to get back to himself,
The 23-time Great Grandfather is desperate to talk about the latest chapter of his battle. With his wife of 67 years, Mable, by his side, they hold on.
Unfortunately, visions of the nightmare that almost separated them from one another swirl in their minds.
“It’s been something that you yourself do not want to go through,” said Mable White.
As Ralph and his wife struggle to get their everyday life back to normal, they relish in the signs of spring. New flowers blooming here in Canton represent a new beginning.
That along with cards and letters from friends and total strangers, Ralph is amazed by all the attention he is receiving.
“Not one person can say they found anything bad about me, and that’s how I want t go out of this world,” said White.
Since our first stories aired, we have gotten many video greetings of encouragement for Ralph ….from Cleveland and beyond.
“This is Delvis Valentine from Cleveland, Mr. White. I am praying with you and for you”.
This Frank Garza from the WBC, and we are in your corner”.
“This is Jake from Willoughby, and hang in there.”
“From Jacksonville, this 3-time world champ Nate Campbell and I am with you stay strong”.
The outpour of love bought Ralph White to tears.
" I can’t believe these people, the cards, the letters, and love are wonderful, and I am blessed that people care, said White.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.