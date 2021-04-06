Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno announces run for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland-area businessman Bernie Moreno announced Tuesday morning he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat that will be left vacant once current senator Rob Portman’s term expires in 2022.
In an announcement video, the Republican Moreno described himself as an outsider who is running to fight against socialism and cancel culture.
“[Joe] Biden, [Kamala] Harris, the extreme left, their allies in the media, big tech and universities push socialism at every turn, using cancel culture to completely silence us,” Moreno said in his announcement video.
Moreno also said that his campaign seeks to “protect the victories” of former President Donald Trump, another self-proclaimed outsider who won his race for political office.
Other focuses of the campaign include supporting term limits, imposing more limits on China, and refusing money from corporation political action committees.
Moreno is best known as the owner of several Northeast Ohio car dealerships. He served on the MetroHealth Board of Trustees until he resigned this February.
Back in 2019, Moreno spearheaded a still incomplete effort to turn part of Tower City into “City Block,” a space focused on fostering entrepreneurial efforts.
He joins former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel and former Ohio Republican chair Jane Timken in the race for Portman’s seat.
