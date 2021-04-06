Cleveland Indians pitcher makes controversial social media post, then deletes it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher James Karinchak made a controversial social media post allegedly equating vaccination efforts to Nazi Germany Tuesday.
Karinchak said, “NO FREEDOM UNLESS YOU GET A VACCINE.,” and used a quote from Nazi Hermann Goering while he testified at the Nuremberg trials. Karinchak didn’t add any further context to what he meant by the post. He did end up deleting it from his account.
Both the Indians and The Jewish Federation of Cleveland declined to comment at this time.
We also reached out to the Anti-Defamation of League Cleveland but have not heard back.
