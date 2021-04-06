Cleveland Metroparks looks to hire more than 1,000 seasonal employees

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - With warmer weather and summer activities just around the corner, Cleveland Metroparks is looking to fill more than 1,000 seasonal positions.
After summer 2020 saw programs “significantly impacted” by the pandemic, positions are open across park reservations, golf courses, dining, retail, marinas, and zoo.
Seasonal position are available for people 16 and older and most offer a 40-hour workweek from spring through mid-October.
You can apply to positions online or attend the Metropark’s annual job fair at Stillwater Place in the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (located at 3900 Wildlife Way) on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Attendees should pre-register at clevelandmetroparks.com/JobFair2021. Face coverings are required.
