Drugs and loaded gun found in bag suspect threw while trying to run away from Euclid Police

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Various drugs and a loaded gun were among the items found in the bag a suspect threw in his failed attempt to run away from Euclid Police after officers were called to check out suspicious activity.
Poice said officers were sent to Euclid Avenue and East 276th Street at 11:21 p.m. on Sunday for people loitering, displaying guns, and talking about shooting.
When officers approached the suspected car involved, a male passenger carrying a brown bag got out of the car and ran off, according to police.
Officers running after the male saw him toss the bag and continue to run, but “the suspect was no match for swift and speedy officers who apprehended him and took him to jail,” police said.
According to police, officers found the bag that contained a loaded gun, miscellaneous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash.
Despite the car the suspect got out of driving off, the officers found it, pulled it over, and found drug paraphernalia inside, according to police.
Police said the two suspects inside the car complied with the officers’ orders, were cited, and released.
