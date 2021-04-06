East Cleveland Police chase ends with crash in Cleveland Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland Police pursuit ended in a crash on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday, according to police.
The chase ended at East 123rd and St Clair Ave. around 4:20 pm.
St Clair Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours while Cleveland’s AIU team processed the scene.
AN E.C.P.D. SUV and a four-door car were heavily damaged.
One person was taken to an area hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.
There is no information if there were any arrests made, but 19 News will have the latest details when they become available.
