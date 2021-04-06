Euclid Police push city to consider building new jail facility as officers have trouble booking offenders into county jail

19 Investigates reached out to nearly a dozen other departments, and none of them said they were having issues to the same magnitude as Euclid describes. That could be because many other cities in Cuyahoga County like Lakewood and Westlake at least have a holding facility where they could take someone like Weber until the county has room or he’s no longer a threat to the community. Euclid’s facility is not even open for that though, and that’s why the chief is pushing for the city to rebuild. Euclid police gave us an exclusive look inside their old jail, explaining that it’s so outdated, it would be almost impossible to get the state to allow it to open again. “We’d have to put a lot of money into it to get a compliant and it’s an obsolete design. The best way to handle it would be to build a new facility,” Meyer said. Chief Scott Meyer says when the facility that attached to the police department was built ‚the city used to pay county corrections officers to run it. “It was a really good it was really good setup and deal for both of us at the time,” he said. Around 5 years ago, the county decided to pull its corrections officers. They offered the city an agreement to house inmates from Euclid at the county jail. The city agreed to the arrangement and closed its jail.