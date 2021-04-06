Festivals, outdoor events, summer concerts return to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We’re going to be part of the first phase of the return of live music,” said Denny Young, president of The Elevation Group. “There’s just such a pent-up demand. People are anxious to get back out.”
Young announced Wonderstruck, a two-day, 28-band music festival at Lakeland Community College on July 24 and 25, and said they’ve taken coronavirus precautions, like hiring a leading sanitizing company, Germ-X
“We’re also at a 400-acre space, so if you come to our festival and you don’t want to be near anybody, you don’t have to be,” says Young. “At the same time, based on vaccination rollout and the amount of people being vaccinated every day, we believe the world is going to be largely back to normal by July 24 and 25.”
The governor is still calling for distancing, mask-wearing, and no groups larger than 10 people at these events, but Young expects that will change in four months
“This is April 6,” he said “By July, we expect it to be fully wide open.”
The lifting of restrictions means the possible return of food festivals and facilitates graduations and proms, all part of returning to normal.
“It’s been a long, hard, difficult year for so many,” Young said. “Now, we have a chance to get back together in person, celebrate life, enjoy music, and be with your friends.”
The Elevation Group will still limit the number of tickets initially.
They go on sale Friday at wonderstruckfest.com starting at 10 a.m.
