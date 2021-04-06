Iconic Cleveland cocktail bar Velvet Tango Room reopens for 1st time since pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Raise a glass and toast to another Cleveland business making its comeback from the coronavirus crisis!
Velvet Tango Room, the iconic authentic cocktail bar featuring a Jazz trio in the lounge nightly and pianist in the backroom on weekends, officially reopened its doors on April 5 for the first time in over a year.
There was a soft opening on April 1 for reservations only, but now it will just be reservations only on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.
Email reservations@velvettangoroom.com for all inquiries to the 2095 Columbus Road lounge.
Their hours will remain the same:
- Monday-Friday: 4:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- Saturday: 6 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- Sunday: Closed
“We thank you for your patience & look forward to seeing all of your faces!” VTR said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.