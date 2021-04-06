Iconic Cleveland cocktail bar Velvet Tango Room reopens for 1st time since pandemic

Velvet Tango Room (pre-pandemic) (Source: Velvet Tango Room)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 10:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Raise a glass and toast to another Cleveland business making its comeback from the coronavirus crisis!

Velvet Tango Room, the iconic authentic cocktail bar featuring a Jazz trio in the lounge nightly and pianist in the backroom on weekends, officially reopened its doors on April 5 for the first time in over a year.

There was a soft opening on April 1 for reservations only, but now it will just be reservations only on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.

Email reservations@velvettangoroom.com for all inquiries to the 2095 Columbus Road lounge.

Their hours will remain the same:

  • Monday-Friday: 4:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
  • Saturday: 6 p.m. - 1 a.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

“We thank you for your patience & look forward to seeing all of your faces!” VTR said.

