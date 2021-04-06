Indians pitching isn’t the problem, as team struggles for early wins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four games in, and we’ve seen what we wanted to see from the rotation., which unfortunately isn’t to say “wins”.
Aaron Civale has the lone win at this point. But Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, and Logan Allen, while all finding themselves in early holes, all battled back and showed their stuff.
In other words, the arms aren’t the problem.
“You know, in terms of a long season, 32 starts apiece, if we can continue to replicate what we’ve done to this point, I think we’ll be in a good spot,” Bieber said.
Bieber should be in a good spot in tomorrow’s matinee. It’s going to be 70 and sunny, about 40 degrees warmer than that snow squall he was pitching in last week.
“I wasn’t too worried about it when it happened,” Bieber said. “I’ve had a couple of days to reflect, and although it didn’t go as planned, or as I would have liked, it’s a cool memory to have, to pitch in that type of weather. But yeah, it definitely is a little harder to warm up.”
Let’s hope the bats warm up as well. In their three losses, the Indians scored a total of four runs, and were shut out in Monday’s home opener by the Royals.
Maybe the fans can get ‘em going. They are already being heard, and that includes the fans in Detroit, who serenaded Shane Bieber with the same ol’ Justin Bieber jokes last week.
“Unfortunately, they were all still the same jokes, so I’m still looking for some originality,” Bieber said with a smile. “But no, it’s good. It’s good to have that energy, that buzz, competitiveness, it’s awesome. They (fans) really do change the game and make it better.”
