Meijer to donate $1 million to 19 Urban League chapters, including Cleveland, Akron and Lorain County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meijer is investing $1 million into 19 National Urban League chapters including three in Northeast Ohio.
“Their missions align with our focus of trying to help and improve outcomes in terms of economic impact, health outcomes, education, and workforce development,” said Timothy Williams, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Meijer.
Meijer is donating money to the Urban League offices in Cleveland, Akron, and Lorain County.
Williams says the goal is to invest in organizations that address racial inequities in communities.
“We know this is a problem that will not be solved today or tomorrow, it takes time and we’re committed to doing our part to trying to bring a future of hope, equality, and respect,” Williams added.
The CEO of Lorain County Urban League, Parris Smith, sent 19 News a statement that reads:
“We are honored to be chosen as a champion of diversity and inclusion for our community. This gift will propel the movement by providing economic empowerment, and educational opportunities to our most vulnerable communities! We are grateful and eager to continue our work.”
