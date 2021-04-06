Neighbors say Lt. Gov Husted will meet them to discuss ‘Wuhan virus’ tweet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group representing Asian American neighbors of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he and his family have agreed to meet with them to discuss their concerns about his recent tweet that referred to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus.”
Husted’s office didn’t immediately confirm the meeting with residents of Upper Arlington, which the group said is set for Friday.
His neighbors plan to express how Husted’s words impacted them during a time where there is an uptick of attacks against the Asian American community.
Husted has defended his tweet, saying it was meant to be a criticism of the Chinese government.
