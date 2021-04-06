Northeast Ohio weather: Summer-like heat in the forecast this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an incredible day of weather today, there is more of this on the way for Wednesday.
Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday’s record high, set back in 1929, is 83 degrees.
It may be tough to tie or break tomorrow’s record high temperature, but Thursday certainly looks doable.
Highs will soar up to 81 degrees on Thursday afternoon.
The record high for Thursday is 80 degrees (2001).
Our next opportunity for rain and storms will arrive on Thursday afternoon.
