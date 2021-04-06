Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures near 80 degrees the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm air mass is now in place with a weak front over our area. This is going to be the break out week where we string along these well above normal temperatures. I have us in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees today through Thursday for afternoon highs. Potential for lake breezes, however, so watch out for that along the shore. Today is looking dry with just a few clouds around. A few late night showers around, otherwise we only fall into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy sky tomorrow. Area of low pressure west of Ohio on Thursday will trigger showers and storms. The best risk of rain looks to be in the afternoon and evening.