Fake ‘homemade remedy’ claiming to cure COVID-19 is being sold in Lorain community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials are notifying the public about a COVID-19 remedy scam circulating in Lorain, particularly impacting the Latino community.
El Centro Lorain alerted the University Hospitals about the scam, which involves a homemade remedy that claims to prevent and cure the coronavirus.
The liquid concoction is being sold in dark-colored bottles without labels and the ingredients are unknown, according to University Hospitals.
The is no known cure for the coronavirus at this time. The vaccines approved for emergency use are the only immunization authorized by the FDA.
