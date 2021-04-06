Ohio governor pushes to get eligible high school students vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that high school students are the new priority group when it comes to getting the COVID-19 shot into arms.
“Our goal is the same as it frankly is with our college students, and that is to get as many of them vaccinated as we can before the summer starts,” said DeWine
“It’s kind of a race, and I very much hope the vaccine wins this race,” said Dr. Amy Edwards.
Dr. Edwards is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals. She said this shift is coming just in time.
“We’re starting to see this rise in younger, healthier ages linked to the variant, ” said Dr. Edwards. “oS, now it’s like a race between the variant and the vaccine. We’ve got to get these younger people vaccinated rapidly.”
The governor is asking local health departments to team up with area schools to get as many kids vaccinated as possible.
But details are slim, since the governor just announced the news. So, school systems and health departments say they need a little bit of time to figure out the details.
It likely won’t be long before 12 to 15 year olds are able to get the vaccine. In fact, Dr. Edwards said these kids could be getting the Pfizer vaccine as early as this summer.
“We know these vaccines are safe, and as long as we look for those problems with inflammation and immune reaction, I don’t expect for it to take any longer,” said Dr. Edwards.
So parents, don’t think it’s strange if your kid comes home with a permission slip asking if they can vaccinated, because plans are in the works.
