Online pharmacy now offers discounts on prescription drugs in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Millions of Americans could be in for a surprise the next time they go to the pharmacy.
Since January, pharmaceutical companies have quietly raised prices on more than 800 drugs.
Already, Americans have reported skipping medically necessary prescriptions because of the cost
Online pharmacy ScriptCo is looking to help people navigate the expensive world of prescription drugs.
Based out of Texas and now available in dozes of states, ScriptCo is now offering its membership-based service to people in Ohio.
ScriptCo President Zach Zeller tells 19 News about the need for the service and how people can get avoid paying thousands for necessary prescriptions.
