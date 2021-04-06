Play ball, Lake County!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Classic Park in Eastlake is just over a month away from hosting baseball again. The Captains set sail on the 2021 season on May 4th in Lansing, but return home on May 11th against Fort Wayne to open the home portion of the schedule. They cannot wait. “Last year was really tough,” said Captains broadcaster Andrew Luftglass. “So much of our lives revolved around the game. Just to not have that was really strange.”
The club did what they could. They were active in the community as much as possible and did what they could to engage with fans. The team made the most of a lousy situation, but they are a baseball team, and that means they need to get back to playing baseball. “We tried to do what we could, but there is just no substitute for the real thing. There is no substitute for baseball and bringing our fans into the park,” said Luftglass.
The club is still waiting to hear how many fans they can have in the park for games and what exactly the procedures will be, but it’s expected to be along the lines of what the Indians are doing at the Major League level. Reduced capacity, masks, distancing, etc.
Fans are encouraged to reach out to the team if they have any concerns. The Captains, like every baseball team, will be playing in a pandemic. There will be hiccups along the way, and probably some missed games too. They will roll with the punches until COVID-19 is finally struck out.
