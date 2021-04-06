Vaccine protects at least 6 months from coronavirus, doctors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As more and more Americans get vaccinated every day, many people are wondering how long that protection will last.
Evidence shows coronavirus vaccines provide long-lasting protection, but that is still being studied by researchers.
19 News recently spoke with Dr. Alan Taege with the Department of Infectious Disease at Cleveland Clinic.
“Now it’s believed it can last at least six months, and as it continues to evolve we will track people even longer and see how we do,” Dr. Taege said.
Six months is the longest volunteers in vaccine trials have been tracked so far, so immunity could last longer.
Could booster shots be needed?
Many are also wondering whether we will need a booster shot against COVID-19 at some point.
Vaccine makers are testing their original doses and additional shots against new variants to find out.
Dr. Taege urges you to still take precautions as the virus continues to evolve.
“We just have to try to hang in a little while longer so we can get more people vaccinated and have better control of this,” he said.
The race to vaccinate Americans
32 percent of Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here in Ohio, 19 News found more than 31 percent of Ohioans have gotten the first shot.
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard shows about 3.7 million Ohioans are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.
More than 70 percent of Ohioans ages 70 and older have gotten at least one dose.
Ohioans 50 to 59-years-old are the age group with the largest number of total doses received far.
