Woman accused of stealing $300 in merchandise from Intimate Ideas in Painesville Township

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was caught on camera stealing about $300 worth of merchandise from Intimate Ideas in Painesville Township, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators are now urging the community to come forward and identify her.
LCSO said she drove off in a silver four-door sedan, believed to be an older Nissan Sentra with a temporary Ohio registration.
While deputies realize these aren’t the best quality, take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by LCSO:
Call Dep. Matthews at 440-350-5620 or the LCSO tip line 440-352-8477 if you recognize her or have any other information on this case.
You can also email your tips to sheriffwebmaster@lakecountyohio.gov.
(The quality of the photographs and videos or the positioning of the cameras is what was available from the business at the time of the incident. The Sheriff’s Office has no control of the quality. Note, not all information or investigative tactics are released in the blog post.)
