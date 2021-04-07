Akron police officer resigns during internal investigation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron police officer is off the force after he voluntarily resigned late last month.
At this time, police have not released this officer’s name.
On February 7, police were called to a home for an incident. When officers arrived on the scene, an adult male was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Police tell 19 News in a statement that during an internal review, Akron police discovered a tactic used by an officer during the arrest that required further investigation.
The suspect has not reported any injuries, but, pending the outcome of the investigation, the officer was placed on leave.
However, the officer suddenly resigned effective March 31st and didn’t give a reason why.
19 News asked Akron police for an on-camera interview and for the officer’s resignation letter but was told there would be no more information given at this time.
Acting Chief Mike Caprez issued a written statement that said the following:
“We know that accountability and transparency are the cornerstones of public trust. All use of force incidents are thoroughly investigated and reviewed per departmental policy and the safety of all parties involved remains the highest priority. We are actively working to assure both our community members and our own officers are heard, supported and respected.
The Akron Police Department remains committed to ensuring the conduct of officers meets the highest level of professionalism and ethical standards that each citizen deserves. "
Police have said they’ll release bodycam and other information to the public after they make a decision about the tactic the police officer used.
