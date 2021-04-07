Another college requires students get COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The push to vaccinate college students in Ohio continues.
Monday, Governor Mike DeWine visited Ohio State, encouraging students to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
In the meantime across the country, another college is mandating vaccines.
Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado is one of the first colleges in the country to require students get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.
“Students would submit proof of vaccine — the vaccine card or some other proof that they’ve been vaccinated to be eligible to be in classes,” said Fort Lewis College President Tom Stritikus.
There will be some exceptions, including religious or medical concerns.
Stritikus said mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is a lot like mandating other vaccines students are already required to have.
About two weeks ago, Rutgers University in New Jersey became the first college or university in the country to announce it will require students get vaccinated against the virus.
This comes as another college issued a campus wide lockdown after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Bates College in Maine has a population of about 1,800 students.
The school reported as of Sunday, there are about 50 active cases in students and nearly 130 more students are in quarantine.
In a recent story, 19 News checked in with several Ohio universities and colleges.
At this point, none of them said they would require the vaccine.
You can see those responses here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.