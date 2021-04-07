Antioch Baptist Church in Cleveland hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, the Antioch Baptist Church hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
“It sort of helps relax you,” said Joyce White. “I was very nervous about it, but it was very relaxing.”
White and her daughter say they decided to come to the church in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood to get vaccinated because they consider it a safe place.
“Just made it feel more welcoming,” said Aretha Pritchard, who also attended the clinic. “I felt more comfortable coming to a church than going somewhere else.”
Anthoula Kritikos says she also felt more comfortable getting her shot in the arm at the church.
“Churches stand for such goodness and so coming down,” she said. “Two good things at the same time.”
Antioch teamed up with Medworks to make this vaccination clinic possible.
Around 300 people signed up to get their vaccine shots at the church.
“There hasn’t been enough access,” said Deborah Perkins-Williams, a member of Antioch Baptist Church. “Our community is underrepresented in terms of the vaccinations that have been administered, and we want to change that.
Perkins-Williams helped coordinate Antioch’s vaccine clinic.
She says she understands a lot of people are hesitant about getting vaccinated, but she wants them to know they will be in good hands at the church’s clinic.
“A general lack of trust around medical personal and medical processes, but seeing us, we hope will add an element of comfort,” Perkins-Williams added.
This was Antioch’s first vaccination clinic, but Perkins-Williams says it won’t be the last.
Church members are working on hosting another clinic in the near future.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.