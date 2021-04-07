2 assisted living residents injured in Cleveland fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two residents at an assisted living facility on the city’s East side were injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out to the home in the 4100 block of E. 187th Street around 1:30 p.m.
One resident suffered minor burns, the other smoke inhalation.
Some residents were forced to evacuate; however, some were able to safely shelter in place.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters did say they were able to contain the blaze to one unit.
