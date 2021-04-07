2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury trial underway for City of Cleveland’s International Affairs Coordinator

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury trial began Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the 36-year-old International Affairs Coordinator for the city of Cleveland.

In January of 2021, Alexander Lackey was indicted on five counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and one count of domestic violence.

A spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said Cleveland police officers were called out to Lackey’s home on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alexander Lackey is the International Affairs Coordinator for the city of Cleveland.
The officers responded to the home on Broxton Avenue for a domestic violence incident involving a 19-year-old woman.

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department’s Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and said Lackey had also sexually assaulted the victim multiple times at his home between October 2018 and December 2020.

Lackey’s bond was revoked in May 2021.

