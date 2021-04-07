2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland’s former International Affairs Coordinator sentenced to 3 years in prison

Alexander Lackey (Source: Cleveland police)
Alexander Lackey (Source: Cleveland police)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 36-year-old former International Affairs Coordinator for the city of Cleveland pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felonious assault, one count of abduction and one count of domestic violence.

Alexander Lackey’s jury trial began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher and the prosecution spent several days calling witnesses.

After he pleaded guilty, Judge Gallagher sentenced Lackey to three years in prison.

The investigation began on Jan. 6, 2021, when Cleveland police officers were called to Lackey’s home for a domestic violence incident involving a 19-year-old woman.

Alexander Lackey is the former International Affairs Coordinator for the city of Cleveland.
Alexander Lackey is the former International Affairs Coordinator for the city of Cleveland.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department’s Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and said Lackey had also sexually assaulted the victim multiple times at his home between October 2018 and December 2020.

Lackey resigned from his position on Nov. 2, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

