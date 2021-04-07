City of Cleveland’s International Affairs Coordinator indicted on rape, sexual battery charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 35-year-old International Affairs Coordinator for the city of Cleveland was indicted on five counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and one count of domestic violence.
A spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said Cleveland police officers were called out to Alexander Lackey’s home on Jan. 6.
The officers responded to the home on Broxton Avenue for a domestic violence incident involving a 19-year-old woman.
The 19-year-old was treated at a local hospital for her injuries and police charged Lackey with domestic violence.
Officers with the Cleveland Police Department’s Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and said Lackey had also sexually assaulted the victim multiple times at his home between October 2018 and December 2020.
Lackey is scheduled to be arraigned on April 13.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.