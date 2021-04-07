Cleveland boys ages 6, 8, 13 reported missing by their father in what police call potential custody issue

Dwayne and Julius Massengale (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 6, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 10:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for three children reported missing by their father on Tuesday.

Police said his incident may be related to custody issues and the children are not believed to be endangered at this time.

The children are 13-year-old Dwayne, 8-year-old Dimitri, and 6-year-old Julius Massengale.

Dwayne is 5′10″ tall, 180 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Dimitri is 4′ tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Julius is 4′ tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray T-shirt.

Call police if you see them or know where they may be.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said there were no other photos available at the time of this report:

Dwayne Massengale III
Dwayne Massengale III (Source: Cleveland Police)
Julius Massengale
Julius Massengale (Source: Cleveland Police)

