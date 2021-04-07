Fairview Park woman receives packages containing fraudulent $1,000 checks

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Fairview Park resident reported to police that she had received two packages containing five checks each written for $1,000 and was given instructions to purchase gift cards after the checks had been cashed.
The first package included three checks and documentation stating that she was chosen by Shoppers INC., to make sure businesses complied with how many gift cards they could sell to one person as a time.
She received a second package with an additional two checks of $1,000 each.
The victim spoke with a representative from the company and described them as having a foreign accent.
She cashed the five checks at two local banks after being told by the bank tellers that they seemed legitimate.
The victim then went to Target and purchased multiple $500 Nike gift cards with her own money.
She sent the company photos of the gift card numbers as she was instructed to do.
She was then informed by the banks that the checks had bounced.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.