Governor launches major broadband expansion project for underserved East Cleveland communities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in East Cleveland on Wednesday morning to announce the expansion of a broadband initiative that will impact underserved communities.
The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, and other local officials for remarks at Mayfair Elementary School.
The broadband expansion project is part of a broad public-private partnership with BroadbandOhio.
This story will be updated.
