1 killed, 1 injured in Akron shooting; Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are searching for “armed and dangerous” suspects after two boys were shot Tuesday afternoon on Neptune Avenue.
One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died at Akron Children’s Hospital due to his injuries, police said.
A second victim, also a 17-year-old boy, is recovering from gunshot wounds in the hand and buttocks, according to police. Police found him outside a Circle K gas station near the 900 block of Brown Street after the shooting.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside a home located on the the 900 block of Neptune Avenue, police said.
Police said their preliminary investigation suggests the boys were outside when two men in a white car passed by and began shooting.
Two nearby homes were hit by the gunfire, according to police.
No other injuries were reported.
The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this fatal shooting. Anonymous tips are accepted.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
