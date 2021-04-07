Loaded gun, AR-15 style rifle, meth found in car during Painesville Township traffic stop

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Painesville Township traffic stop lead to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office citing one of the three passengers with 13 counts of criminal offenses after deputies found a loaded gun, an AR-15 style firearm, and numerous drugs.
LCSO said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Volkswagon at 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday for violating several traffic laws near the intersection of Hardy Road and Fairport Nursery Road.
A 51-year-old Chardon man, a 24-year-old Painesville Township man, and a 19-year-old Painesville Township woman were in the car, according to LCSO.
According to LCSO, deputies found other criminal offenses throughout the traffic stop.
LCSO said one of the passengers illegally possessed:
• 1 loaded revolver
• 1 AR-15 style firearm
• 1 AR-15 style loaded magazine
• A large amount of methamphetamine
• Several pills
• Other illegal narcotics
• Tools related to trafficking in narcotics
• A large sum of U.S. currency
LCSO said that the offender was taken into custody and booked into the Lake County Jail for the following criminal offenses:
- 2 counts of having weapons under disability
- 2 counts of carrying concealed weapons
- 2 counts of improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle
- 1 count of trafficking in methamphetamine
- 1 count of possession of methamphetamine
- 1 count of possession of psilocybin mushrooms
- 2 counts of possession of criminal tools
- 1 count of possession of oxymorphone hydrochloride (schedule II drug)
- 1 count of possession of diazepam 10MG
Deputies found another occupant possessed glass pipes utilized to smoke methamphetamine and also had an active warrant with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, according to LCSO.
LCSO said this offender was booked into the Lake County Jail for one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
