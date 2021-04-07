Lorain County man shines light on his “eyesore” property

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Some neighbors say his land looks appalling, but a Lorain County man is offering insight into plans for his property.
Less than two years ago, Kris Dye says he bought a lot at the corner of Ridgeland and Mayfield in Sheffield Township.
Right now, the property is scattered with mounds of dirt, complete with four rusty shipping containers.
“It’s just a nuisance and an eyesore” Ernie Kalo told 19 News.
“He had storage units that he was renting out and he said it was costing him too much money. So, he purchased this property and now he is using it as storage” said Kalo’s wife, Patty.
But, Dye says that’s far from the truth and he’s got the building permit to prove it.
Dye says he was approved for a permit, allowing him to turn the shipping containers into a home for him and his four kids. Container homes are exactly what they sound like: homes made from the steel shipping containers you see on trains and ships. The concept has gained popularity over the past decade, with more folks looking for ways to recycle.
“These things will last hundreds of years compared to a wood home,” said Dye, whose welding background also attracted him to the project.
Little did Dye know when buying the property that months later a pandemic would push back construction on his dream home.
“It took six months to get my water and sewer mains done” Dye said.
Dye said he’s in the process of raising the property by a foot, hence all the dirt. He understands his property may not look too great at the moment, but said soon enough those rusty shipping containers will look less like junk and more like a home.
“I understand, but in the end, when you see them, they will look amazing” Dye said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.