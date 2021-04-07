Mansfield man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

By Steph Krane | April 7, 2021

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on State Route 3 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

According to OSHP, 53-year-old Jim R. Hawk was driving a motorcycle northbound on Route 3 when he went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail.

The motorcycle overturned, throwing Hawk off of it.

Hawk was taken to the hospital via life flight.

OSHP said Hawk was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle crashed.

The crash is still under investigation.

