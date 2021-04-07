Mansfield man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on State Route 3 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
According to OSHP, 53-year-old Jim R. Hawk was driving a motorcycle northbound on Route 3 when he went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail.
The motorcycle overturned, throwing Hawk off of it.
Hawk was taken to the hospital via life flight.
OSHP said Hawk was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle crashed.
The crash is still under investigation.
