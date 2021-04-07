Mayfield Heights police make arrest in murder of 29-year-old man

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested for the fatal shooting at an apartment complex last week.
Mayfield Heights police said Davon Townsend murdered Christian Merritt, 29, of Maple Heights, on April 1.
The shooting happened at The Drake Apartments in the 6500 block of Marsol Road.
Police said around 10:30 p.m., a resident called police to report an unwanted guest.
As officers were en route, they said received they received numerous reports of shots fired at the complex.
When they arrived, Merritt was found dead inside an apartment.
Police added this remains an ongoing investigation.
