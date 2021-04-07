Meijer to open new gas station in Seven Hills this week

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Meijer will open a new gas station in Seven Hills on April 8, 2021 in advance of its new supercenter next month.
The Meijer Express gas station will be located at 7701 Broadview Road in Seven Hills and will offer 24-hour service for food and fuel.
The gas station will offer all grades of gas with 10 fuel pumps and grab-and-go snacks, fresh coffee, and a beer cave with craft beer options.
The Seven Hills Meijer location is finishing its hiring process and looking for 50 new team members.
Employee benefits will include discounts, educational reimbursement, paid parental leave, flexible scheduling, and health insurance options.
Starting pay is dependent on skill set and experience level.
You can find more information and apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.
Meijer’s new supercenter is scheduled to open May 13.
