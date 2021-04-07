Memphis Kiddie Park to open for the summer on Memorial Day Weekend

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park announced it’s opening this Memorial Day weekend after it stayed closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the kiddie park said it will open on Friday, May 28. Hours for that Friday, Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The park said rules concerning face masks and social distancing are “still being determined.”
Memphis Kiddie Park has been open for rides, games, and other family-friendly activities since 1952.
