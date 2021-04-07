Northeast Ohio weather: Summer-like temperatures through Friday, rain returns Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High temperatures will remain well above average through Saturday.
We’ll climb up into the low 80s on Thursday, mid 70s on Friday, and upper 70s on Saturday.
Several record highs may be tied, or even broken, on Thursday, as we’re forecasting a high of 81 degrees in Cleveland and 80 degrees in Akron.
Here are the records for Thursday:
Cleveland: 80 degrees (2001)
Akron: 80 degrees (2001)
Mansfield: 80 degrees (2001)
Youngstown: 81 degrees (2001)
Rain and storms will return to the forecast on Thursday, mainly after 2:00 PM.
Showers and storms will continue into Thursday night before coming to an end on Friday morning.
