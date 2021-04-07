Northeast Ohio Weather: Very warm pattern continues with some thunderstorm chances

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm air mass remains in place giving us this little taste of early summer weather. Afternoon temperatures today will be around 80 degrees for most neighborhoods. A better set up for a lake breeze this afternoon. I do think it will penetrate farther inland. Expect a cool down later on if you are in the lake breeze zone. Isolated showers and storms as a weak warm front is hanging over us. Another very warm night ahead with isolated showers and storms this evening. Temperatures only drop into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. An area of low pressure will track well west of Ohio tomorrow. It comes close enough, however, for a better chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and Thursday night. It’ll be a windy afternoon. Temperatures will once again soar to around 80 degrees before the rain arrives. A windy Friday as well with temperatures in the 70s. Just isolated storms around.