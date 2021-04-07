Now that you’re vaccinated, how should you keep your vaccine card safe?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a simple three by four-inch card from the CDC — proof you received the coronavirus vaccine.
Your vaccine card could be your ticket back to “normal” in the future.
It could be necessary for work and going to events like concerts or traveling.
19 News has the answers to your questions on how to keep it safe.
Do you need to carry it around with you all the time?
Experts say no.
“Keep it in a secure place in your home, and if you need to show it in the future, you can validate it and really show that you have proof of your vaccination,” said Olga Vlashyn, a pharmacy administration resident at Ohio State University.
She has been helping out at the Schottenstein Center mass vaccination site and is up-to-speed on the CDC recommendations for vaccination cards.
So how should you keep your vaccine card information easily accessible?
“We’re very prone to losing things, so one of the things I have advised my patients to do is actually take a picture of it, just so you have it for your records. And just making sure you hold on to it,” Vlashyn said.
You can save that photo on your smartphone and computer and email it to yourself too.
What if I lose it?
You can get a replacement from where ever you got the vaccine or the Ohio Department of Health.
A record of your vaccination information is saved electronically.
“So specifically at our institution, we have bar code scanning so we know exactly which dose you received on which day... specifically who administered the vaccine, said Vlashyn of the vaccinations given at Ohio State University. “Most institutions are keeping track of that.”
Should I laminate my card?
It’s up to you. You can laminate your card, but you may want to check with where ever you got the vaccine first to make sure the sticker or ink won’t run.
What if there’s a booster shot later?
If there is a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine down the road officials say they can add the information to your card or likely issue you a new one.
You can read more tips on how to safeguard your vaccine card from Ohio State here.
