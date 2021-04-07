Ramirez, Bieber shine as Tribe stop Royals 4-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians’ two stars came through on Wednesday afternoon.
Jose Ramirez hit 2 homers, including the game winner in the 8th inning, and Shane Bieber fanned 12 for the second straight start as Cleveland beat Kansas City 4-2 at Progressive Field.
Bieber’s now the only pitcher in MLB history to strike out 12 or more in his first 2 starts in consecutive seasons.
Bieber allowed 2 runs on 3 hits, walking four in 6 2/3 innings.
Nick Wittgren got the save, his first of the season.
Ramirez broke a 2-2 tie in the 8th with a 2-run shot off reliever Greg Holland, making a winner of Emmanuel Clase who had pitched a scoreless 8th with 2 strikeouts.
The win allows Cleveland to split the 2-game series and improve to 2-3 overall.
The Tribe welcome Detroit this weekend for a 3-game set.
